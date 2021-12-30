Two people have been injured following a four-vehicle crash on the A47 at Lynn earlier today.

Emergency crews were called to the eastbound carriageway of the road, between the Saddlebow and Hardwick roundabouts at around 12.10pm.

The incident, which involved a Ford Fiesta, a Land Rover Discovery, a Mercedes E-Class and a Honda CRV, blocked the road and led to long queues on nearby routes.

Traffic Congestion in King's Lynn due to an accident on the A47. (54016074)

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said a short time ago: “Two ambulances and a senior paramedic in a support vehicle attended a road traffic collision on the A47 near the Hardwick Roundabout in King’s Lynn just after 12.20pm today.

“Two patients suffered minor injuries and one was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”

The A47 was closed at the Pullover roundabout while emergency crews worked at the crash site, although Norfolk Police said the carriageway was cleared shortly after 1pm.