Two of Lynn’s most important heritage monuments will be open to the public again this summer.

Thanks to the combined efforts of West Norfolk Council, Lynn Tourist Information Centre and Alive West Norfolk, the Red Mount and South Gate will both be open on dates in May, and the Red Mount will also open on dates in June, July and September.

It is hoped that further dates will follow.

One of the Red Mount openings

These historic gems are a key part of the story of Lynn, both dating back as far as when the town was still known as Bishop’s Lynn in the 15th century.

The Red Mount, more properly known as the Chapel of St Mary on the Mount, dates back to the late 15th century, when it was built for use by pilgrims travelling to Walsingham.

The South Gate dates back a little further: it was constructed in the 14th century, and rebuilt in the mid-15th century, as a defensive entry point to the town.

Lynn's South Gate

The monuments are opened with the support of local volunteers. More volunteers are always welcomed and on June 17, the Civic Society will be hosting a volunteering fair for people to find out more about the opportunities available.

It is the volunteers who make these openings possible, bringing a wealth of knowledge on local history to the open days, as well as generously donating their time.

The Red Mount Chapel will be open from 1-4 pm on the following dates: May 17, 21, 24 and 31, June 7, July 5 and September 6.

The South Gate will open from 1-4 pm on the following dates: May 17, May 24 and May 31.

The Civic Society’s volunteering fair will be held from 10am-4pm on Saturday, June 17 in Lynn Town Hall. The date coincides with National Civic Day – an annual event promoted by Civic Voice to encourage communities to celebrate their area, encourage civic pride and to encourage active participation in local groups and activities.