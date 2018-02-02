Search

Two in court over Southery drugs haul

The crest above the entrance to King's Lynn Court in College Lane.
A mother and son have appeared in court accused of abstracting electricity to produce cannabis in a West Norfolk village.

Suzanne Sahan, 53, and Edward Newman, 28, both of Feltwell Road, Southery, made no indication of plea to the charges against them during a hearing in Lynn today.

The pair both face allegations of producing a controlled drug and abstracting electricity, worth more than £2,000.

Both of the alleged offences are said to have taken place at Southery on and before November 3 last year.

The case was committed to Norwich Crown Court for a hearing on March 2. Sahan and Newman were released on unconditional bail until that date.