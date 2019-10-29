Two injured in crash on busy King's Lynn road
Published: 12:03, 29 October 2019
| Updated: 12:05, 29 October 2019
Police are urging drivers to find alternative routes after a crash on the edge of Lynn this morning.
Emergency crews were called to a four-vehicle collision on the A47 Pullover Road at around 10.45am.
Two people are believed to have been injured, though they are not thought to be seriously hurt.
Police said a short time ago that traffic was queuing back to the Hardwick roundabout and have urged drivers to avoid the area.