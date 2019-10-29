Home   News   Article

Two injured in crash on busy King's Lynn road

By Allister Webb
Published: 12:03, 29 October 2019
 | Updated: 12:05, 29 October 2019

Police are urging drivers to find alternative routes after a crash on the edge of Lynn this morning.

Emergency crews were called to a four-vehicle collision on the A47 Pullover Road at around 10.45am.

Two people are believed to have been injured, though they are not thought to be seriously hurt.

Police accident (15699253)
Police said a short time ago that traffic was queuing back to the Hardwick roundabout and have urged drivers to avoid the area.

