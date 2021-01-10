The captain of a Norfolk football first team is running the equivalent of two marathons in memory of his late grandfather who died of prostate cancer.

Dean Miller, 34, has already raised around £700 in aid of Prostate Cancer UK, and has received plenty of support from his Swaffham Town FC teammates and colleagues having set a target of £100.

Despite working night shifts for British Sugar this week, he is still finding the time to run at least 52.4 miles throughout January.

Dean Miller, pictured right in action for Swaffham Town FC, is raising funds for Prostate Cancer UK. Picture: Ian Burt

Mr Miller, who lives on Saddlebow Road in Lynn, is taking on the challenge after his grandfather Peter Hill passed away in his 80s three-years-ago.

The Swaffham FC captain said: “My grandfather lived just down the road from where I am now. He was a typical grandfather, very supportive who used to watch me play. He was a big football fan and would watch the Linnets as well as my team.

“I have never been a huge road runner, but during the first lockdown I went out when the gyms started to close. I like getting out and running 30 minutes a day or three to four times a week.”

To end his fundraising challenge on a lighthearted note, Mr Miller will be running his last day of the challenge in fancy dress through The Walks.

His choice of outfit is a giant penis to raise awareness of prostate cancer.

Mr Miller’s partner, Maddie Parker, said: “On the last day of his running, he’s going to dress up in a ridiculously embarrassing costume and I’m tasked with the job of filming him live on social media for all who donated and more to see.

“Generous donations are still coming in with the remainder of the month to go. As well as running all these miles, Dean has also decided to do Dry January and give up any booze.”

Mr Miller has received donations from his Swaffham teammates after he posted about his marathons challenge in the team’s Whatsapp messenger group.

Swaffham Town FC chairman Brendan Holmes said: “As a club, we are incredibly proud of his efforts.

“He has been using lockdown to make a bit of a difference which is great to see.

“When we are open, we have the Prostate Cancer UK badges on the desk in our clubhouse for people to buy.”

To visit Mr Miller’s fundraising page, go to https://runthemonthme.prostatecanceruk.org/fundraising/dean-millers-run-for-prostate-cancer.

Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the UK, killing one man every 45 minutes.