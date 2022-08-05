Home   News   Article

Men from North Lynn and Fairstead accused of robbery

By Lynn News Reporter
newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk
Published: 15:40, 05 August 2022
 | Updated: 15:40, 05 August 2022

Two people accused of robbing a pair of men in Lynn have had their case sent to crown court.

Josh Chapman, 18, and Tommy Jennings, 22, are jointly accused of robbing Wayne Reed of a ring worth £180 and Gary Grange of a watch.

The offences are said to have happened on July 12, 2021.

Lynn Magistrates' Court (58471584)
Chapman, of Lowfield, Fairstead, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Jennings, of North Way, North Lynn, did not appear due to being unwell, the hearing was told.

The case was sent to Norwich Crown Court for a pre-trial preparation hearing on September 1.

Both defendants were granted unconditional bail to that date.

