Two men arrested after thousands of counterfeit cigarettes seized in King's Lynn, police say

By Lynn News Reporter
Published: 12:35, 09 June 2020
 | Updated: 12:36, 09 June 2020

Two men have been arrested after thousands of counterfeit cigarettes were seized by officers in Lynn yesterday (Monday 8 June).

Officers from the Local and Neighbourhood Policing Teams attended three separate addresses across the town - a store on London Road, an address on Lansdowne Street and a retail store on Norfolk Street - and discovered more than 50,000 counterfeit cigarettes.

A man, aged in his 20s and from the Lynn area, and a man, aged in his 30s and from the Peterborough area, were arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences.

