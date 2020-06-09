Two men arrested after thousands of counterfeit cigarettes seized in King's Lynn, police say

Two men have been arrested after thousands of counterfeit cigarettes were seized by officers in Lynn yesterday (Monday 8 June).

Officers from the Local and Neighbourhood Policing Teams attended three separate addresses across the town - a store on London Road, an address on Lansdowne Street and a retail store on Norfolk Street - and discovered more than 50,000 counterfeit cigarettes.

A man, aged in his 20s and from the Lynn area, and a man, aged in his 30s and from the Peterborough area, were arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences.