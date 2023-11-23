Two men have been arrested after burglars smashed their way into a town centre shop earlier this week.

Police are investigating the burglary of the shop on St Dominic’s Square, which happened at around 10pm on Monday.

Officers said a window pane in a door was smashed before burglars entered the shop. They damaged property, emptied a charity box and then left via Paradise Parade.

Police have not revealed which shop on St Dominic’s Square was broken into.

Two men – one in his 40s and another in his 30s – have since been arrested.

They were taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre and have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Lynn Local Policing Team on KingsLynnSNT@Norfolk.Police.uk quoting crime reference 36/82567/23.