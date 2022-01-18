Two men arrested at King's Lynn Minster

Two men were arrested near one of Lynn's most famous landmarks last night, police have revealed.

Police said in a social media post that the pair were detained at King's Lynn Minster on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.

The post on the King's Lynn Police Twitter feed also revealed that a group of six youths were also "dispersed" from the town centre for alleged anti-social behaviour.

The MInster in King's Lynn.. (54313760)

Officers have the power to force people to leave an area under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act.