Two men arrested in connection with unsolved Downham Market death

Two men have been arrested today in connection with an unsolved case from eight years ago.

Detectives from the Joint Major Investigation Team arrested the men, one in his 40s from the Lynn area, and one in his 50s from the Downham area, this morning in connection with Jan Hogan’s death.

They have been taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre where they remain in custody and will be questioned in due course.

Mr Hogan’s body was found in his flat in Basil Drive, Downham, on May 23, 2010 and detectives from the Major Investigation Team (MIT) carried out an investigation into his case at the time.

However, an inquest, held on January 25, 2011, saw the coroner recording his death as an open verdict.

Last year his family joined officers in renewing their appeal for witnesses in relation to the circumstances surrounding their dad’s death, with Det Insp Stuart Chapman, from the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk MIT, confirming that there were further lines of enquiries being progressed.

Continuing his appeal from last year, DI Chapman today said: “While our investigation into the circumstances of Jan Hogan’s death has led to two arrests, we would still like to hear from anyone who may have information regarding it, even if you have spoken to us before.”

Anyone with information concerning the case should contact the Norfolk and Suffolk MIT on 101.

Alternatively, information can be updated directly to the Major Investigation Public Portal via the following link: https://mipp.police.uk/