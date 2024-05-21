Two men were caught in the act as they plundered scrap metal from a town business.

Joseph Ewebank, 31, and Dylan Mitchell, 25, both pleaded guilty to theft when they appeared together at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The pair had travelled from West Yorkshire to Lynn on March 27, taking a catalytic converter from a waste bin at a Toyota garage on the Hardwick industrial estate.

They were confronted by a staff member, who subsequently contacted the police. Both defendants willingly waited for officers to arrive at the scene.

The court heard that Ewebank and Mitchell had both previously been given permission to take scrap metal from the bin, and were doing so under the impression it was allowed.

Mitchell told magistrates that his job involves working with scrap metal.

However, having pleaded guilty, both defendants - from West Yorkshire but of no fixed abode - were fined £80.

They will also pay £85 in legal costs and a £32 victim surcharge each.