Two men have been charged over a fire started by a disposable barbecue at Bawsey Country Park yesterday.

Aleksejs Sokolovs, 45, of Valentine Close, Boston and Darius Lazausaks, also 45, of Carlton Road, Boston, are both accused of arson with intent to damage property.

Emergency services were called to the area around 11.40am after a disposable barbecue was allegedly thrown into woodland, causing a small fire which was put out by members of the public.

Two men were detained at the scene by an off-duty police officer and taken to Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning before being charged.

Both men have been released on conditional bail and will appear before Lynn Magistrates Court on Thursday, September 15.