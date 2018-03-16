Two men charged with drugs offences in King’s Lynn

Two men have appeared in court today charged with drugs offences following a police operation in North Lynn.

Matthew Blow, 36, of Woodwark Avenue, North Lynn, and Arron Bell, 18, from Bradford, both appeared before Lynn magistrates on Friday.

Blow is accused of two counts of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug and one count of possession of a Class A drug.

Meanwhile, Bell faces two charges of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

Both men were released on bail to next appear before Norwich Crown Court on April 13.

Police said two men were stopped in the Reid Way area of North Lynn at around 7.30pm on Wednesday evening and a significant quantity of class A drugs was seized.

The incident was part of the ongoing Operation Gravity campaign against drug crime in Norfolk.