Two men in court on King's Lynn drug supply charges

Two men have appeared in court on charges of drug supply in Lynn.

Nigel Gray and Warren Christopher Stannard are each charged with both possession of cannabis with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of cannabis on or before October 24, 2020.

Appearing before town magistrates on Thursday, 19-year-old Gray, of Waterlow Road, Terrington St Clement, pleaded guilty to both offences.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (46721503)

However, Stannard, 27, of Coulton Close, North Lynn, denied both matters.

Prosecutor Bethany Richards said Gray was seen by police to carry out an exchange with a third party, who was then found to have cannabis worth £50 on him. He told officers he had paid £55.

Twenty minutes later a search was conducted at Stannard’s address, where Gray was staying, and £55 cash was found on a table.

“Other quantities of cash and cannabis were found in the bedroom Mr Gray was staying in,” said Miss Richards, who added that a seized phone contained messages indicating drug supply.

However, Alison Muir, who was representing Gray, said Stannard had “absolutely nothing to do with what happened”.

A trial for Stannard was set for October 12, at which point Gray will be sentenced.

Both men were granted unconditional bail until the next hearing.