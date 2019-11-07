Two men injured in King's Lynn robberies

An investigation is underway tonight after two men were injured in robberies in Lynn on Tuesday night.

Detectives believe the incidents, which happened within minutes of each other, may be linked and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

In a statement a short time ago, Norfolk Police said a 54-year-old man suffered a fractured cheekbone when he was punched several times in the first incident, which happened near All Saints' Church in Hillington Square at around 10.10pm on Tuesday.

The attacker, who was also male, is said to have threatened him and stolen his mobile phone before fleeing with two youths who were on bikes.

The group is thought to have headed in the direction of Valingers Road and South Everard Street.

A short time later, between 10.15 and 10.40pm, a 19-year-old man was pulled off his bike and suffered a broken finger when he was attacked in Rollesby Road.

Police say he was approached from behind by three people, who stole his bike, mobile phone, hat and tobacco.

Anyone who saw either of the incidents, or who has information about them, is asked to contact Det Con Sarah Mitchell, of Lynn CID, on 101, quoting reference number 36/77692/19.