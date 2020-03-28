Two more patients with coronavirus die at King's Lynn hospital

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital this week, officials have confirmed today.

In a statement issued this afternoon, chief executive Caroline Shaw said a woman in her late 60s and a man in his 70s, who both had underlying health conditions, died at the QEH on Thursday.

This brings the total number of QEH patients who have died after testing positive for Covid-19 to four.

Mrs Shaw said: "Our thoughts and condolences remain with the families and loved ones at this difficult time."

Yesterday officials confirmed that 22 people had tested positive for the virus at the QEH.

