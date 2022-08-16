Police are appealing for witnesses after two motorcyclists were taken to hospital following a crash with a car in Lynn at the weekend.

Emergency services were called to the A149 close to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday at 2.15pm, after reports of a three-vehicle collision involving two motorbikes and a car.

The two motorcyclists were taken to the QEH for treatment, while a third person was treated at the scene.

The crash happened on the A149 near King's Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Picture: Google Maps

The road was closed in both directions, but reopened shortly before 6pm.

Officers now want any witnesses to come forward who may have seen the incident, or who may have any dashcam footage showing the collision or the manner of driving of any of the vehicles beforehand.

Anyone with information should contact PC Andy Miles at Norfolk Police on 101 or email Andrew.Miles@norfolk.police.uk quoting incident number 238 of Saturday, August 13.