Two seriously injured in King's Lynn collision on Hardwick Road

By Lucy Carter
lucy.carter@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:15, 02 August 2022
 | Updated: 11:17, 02 August 2022

Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a three-car crash in Lynn yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called out to Hardwick Road following a collision and firefighters cut passengers out of their vehicles.

Two people involved in the accident were taken to Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The accident occurred on Hardwick Road yesterday afternoon. Picture: Google Maps
The incident occurred at around 4.30pm and the road was cleared by 7.33pm.

A fire crew from Lynn was called out to release those trapped in their vehicles.

