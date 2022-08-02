Two seriously injured in King's Lynn collision on Hardwick Road
Published: 11:15, 02 August 2022
| Updated: 11:17, 02 August 2022
Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a three-car crash in Lynn yesterday afternoon.
Emergency services were called out to Hardwick Road following a collision and firefighters cut passengers out of their vehicles.
Two people involved in the accident were taken to Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
The incident occurred at around 4.30pm and the road was cleared by 7.33pm.
A fire crew from Lynn was called out to release those trapped in their vehicles.