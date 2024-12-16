Two people were taken to hospital after a crash which saw a car end up on its roof at the weekend.

Police were called to Hardwick Road, heading through the Lynn industrial estate, at 10.37pm on Saturday following the three-vehicle collision.

Emergency services including firefighters and paramedics also attended the scene.

The three-vehicle crash occurred on Hardwick Road. Picture: Google Maps

The incident was cleared nearly three hours later, at 1.31am on Sunday.

Two ambulances and two paramedic cars were sent to the collision.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said that four patients were assessed at the scene, with two transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Images shared on social media had shown at least one vehicle on its roof following the crash.