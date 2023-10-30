A road and car park is closed after two sinkholes have appeared.

Ferry Street, in Lynn, is currently undergoing work to mend two sinkholes that appeared over the weekend.

The damage has resulted in the Common Staithe Quay Car Park being shut until further notice.

The road is closed alongside the car park, but there is still full pedestrian access

Norfolk County Council engineers are on the site looking to repair the road and reopen it as soon as possible.

The Crown and Mitre, a pub located on Ferry Street, confirmed that they are still open as the road still has full pedestrian access.

Anglian Water has confirmed that the sinkholes are not an issue connected to the foul water pipework along the road.

A spokesperson for Norfolk County Council said: “Our engineers are onsite at Ferry Street and are investigating the subsidence. They are working to backfill the void that caused the subsidence and repair the road surface: we hope to reopen the carriageway as soon as possible.”