Two street rangers to take to King's Lynn to help improve the town

Lynn town centre is to get two street rangers to liaise with visitors and businesses, improve its image and react quickly to any problems.

The news was given to more than 60 local business people who attended a meeting for members of the town’s BID (Business Improvement District) on Tuesday at the Duke’s Head.

The meeting was a chance to ‘brainstorm’ how BID levy payers want to see the town centre improved following a tough year when a number of shops have closed.

Street rangers are already operating in places such as Ipswich, York and Southend. They will operate seven days a week and the intention is that they will spend most of their time on the streets.

Adverts for the post will appear this week with interviews at the start of next month in order for them to start by early April.

BID meeting at the Duke's head in King's Lynn

Their role will be:

n To promote BID, liaise with businesses, promoting BID activity and also pick up on issues that businesses might have – that might be anything from issues relating to waste collection, litter, graffiti, fly tipping, road closures, traffic, anti-social behaviour, rough sleepers, etc.

n Promote pride in the town – going round spotting grot spots and reporting to West Norfolk Council/business owner to deal with.

n To be a welcoming face for visitors – if people look lost, need direction, first aid.

n Be the eyes and ears to collect intelligence on anti-social perpetrators and report to the council and police.

Vicky Etheridge, BID manager, who hosted Tuesday’s meeting with chairman Darren Taylor, Michelle Gant and Ben Colson, said afterwards that it had been a really good evening.

She said: “I really was not sure how many people we would be hosting tonight but to get so many is excellent and people were also very positive in what they said about how they would like to see King’s Lynn develop in the coming years.”