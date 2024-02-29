Home   News   Article

Two people taken to King’s Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital following two-vehicle crash on A148 Grimston Road

By Alice Hobbs
Published: 15:09, 29 February 2024

Two people have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash near a junction.

Police responded to reports of the collision on the A148 Grimston Road, in Lynn, at 9.16am this morning.

Paramedics arrived at the scene, where they took two patients to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further assessment and care.

Police were called to the scene at 9.16am. Picture: Google Maps
The road was blocked for some time with witnesses reporting that there was particularly heavy traffic near the Knights Hill Roundabout and the Asda junction.

This has since been cleared.

