Two taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital following village road collisions
Emergency services were called to a road traffic collision involving a lorry and two cars in a West Norfolk village yesterday.
A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said they were called at 6.33pm to reports of a collision on the A148 in Little Massingham.
Two ambulances, the East Anglian Air Ambulance and a BASICS vehicle were all on the scene.
Fire crews from Lynn North, Lynn South, Sandringham and Massingham were also called at 6.23pm to the collision involving a lorry and two cars.
One man was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital by land ambulance for further care.
A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said emergency services were also called to a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle in Hillington yesterday.
She said the police were called at 5.06pm to Lynn Road.
A person was transported to hospital for "precautionary reasons" as the injuries were not serious.
