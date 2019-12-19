Two taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital following village road collisions

Emergency services were called to a road traffic collision involving a lorry and two cars in a West Norfolk village yesterday.

A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said they were called at 6.33pm to reports of a collision on the A148 in Little Massingham.

Two ambulances, the East Anglian Air Ambulance and a BASICS vehicle were all on the scene.

Two people were taken to hospital following two separate collisions on the road near King's Lynn yesterday evening (Wednesday, December 18)

Fire crews from Lynn North, Lynn South, Sandringham and Massingham were also called at 6.23pm to the collision involving a lorry and two cars.

One man was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital by land ambulance for further care.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said emergency services were also called to a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle in Hillington yesterday.

She said the police were called at 5.06pm to Lynn Road.

A person was transported to hospital for "precautionary reasons" as the injuries were not serious.