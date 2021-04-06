Two teenagers charged over fight on King's Lynn bridge

Two teenagers have been charged, and a third is on bail, in connection with a disturbance in Gaywood last week.

Police say they were called to reports of a fight on a bridge on the Sandringham Cycle Path, behind the Strikes Bowl, at around 6.30pm last Wednesday, March 31.

And witnesses, particularly cyclists and joggers who were in the area at the time, are still being sought over the incident.

A Norfolk Police statement, issued this afternoon, has confirmed two teenagers will appear in court later this month in connection with the incident.

Jay Greenacre, 18, of De Grey Road, Gaywood, will appear before Lynn magistrates on April 22, accused of affray.

A 17-year-old youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with affray and possession of cannabis.

He is due to appear before the Lynn youth court on April 30.

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old man, who was also arrested in connection with the incident, has been released under investigation.

Inquiries are continuing and anyone who saw the incident is asked to contact Sgt Darryl Grief, at Lynn police station, via the non-emergency 101 number, quoting incident number 36/21428/21.