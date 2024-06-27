Two teenagers have been questioned by police after a war memorial was set on fire last month.

The incident saw wreaths that were laid on the Cross of Sacrifice at the Hardwick Road Cemetery in Lynn scorched, causing damage to the monument, and the initials ‘ADR’ and ‘RYL’ written on its base.

Despite previous beliefs that the vandalism happened around the time of the 80th anniversary of D-Day, police have confirmed that the perpetrators acted at the end of May.

The Cross of Sacrifice at the Hardwick Road Cemetery was damaged when the wreaths were burnt. Picture: Malcolm Bailey

Neither teen can be named for legal reasons, however, one was arrested and released on bail until July 17, while the other will be referred to a youth offending team.

No charges have been given.