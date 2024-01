Two vehicles were involved in a crash close to a major roundabout late last night.

Police were called at 9.46pm yesterday following reports of the collision on the A47 at Lynn, shortly before the Pullover Roundabout.

Nobody was injured in the incident, although the road was blocked for a period.

The crash happened close to the Pullover Roundabout outside Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

It was subsequently cleared at 10.48pm.