Two vehicles were involved in a crash on a major roundabout yesterday afternoon.

Police were called at 4.08pm on Monday following reports of the collision on Lynn’s Hardwick Roundabout.

It was a damage-only collision, but witnesses said one lane of the roundabout was closed off while the vehicles were recovered.

There were no reports of any injuries, and the lane reopened soon after.