Two charities which give vital support to residents have been given a boost by the Lynn Community Choir.

The Lynn Food Bank and Lynn Blood Bikes have been given £1,000 each by the choir from the proceeds of its Christmas concert. The choir sang to a capacity audience in St Nicholas’s Chapel in December.

Members chose the two charities because of their work in the community.

Lynn Community Choir treasuer Jude Ormston (left) with Helen Gilbert (centre) from the Lynn Food Bank and Charlotte Sinassi-Hill (right), musical director of the choir

Sandy Gourlay, the chairman of Norfolk Blood Bikes, told the choir that the gift would help to keep the wheels of the blood bikes turning as they transport blood and samples out of hours between hospitals.

“We couldn’t do any of this if it wasn’t for this kind of support,” he said.

“You sing like angels and I shall be back in the audience for your next concert.”

Choir musical director Charlotte Sinassi-Hill on a blood bike with Sandy Gourlay, the Norfolk Blood Bikes chairman

The strategic project manager at Lynn Food Bank, Helen Gilbert, thanked the choir for their “amazing” gift, which will help buy food for the increasing number of households needing the charity’s help.

“We have given out 6,500 parcels in the last 12 months, and spent £27,000 on food,” she said.

The cheques were handed over by Charlotte Sinassi-Hill, the musical director of the choir.

She said the choir’s connections with the community were at the heart of what it does.

“We are inspired by the fantastic work of these two charities and we love to raise our voices in their support – and enjoy making some great music,” she added.