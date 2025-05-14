Two West Norfolk-based breweries have won big in a well-renowned competition.

Lynn Brewery and West Norfolk brewery Duration have been named among the winners in the Champion Can-Conditioned Beer and Cask Beer of Norfolk.

Lynn Ferry Bitter, a 4.1% session bitter, brewed by the Lynn Brewery, has been named the winner in the annual competition organised by the Norfolk branches of the Campaign for Real Ale (CBBOB).

Lynn Ferry Bitter, brewed by the Lynn Brewery

Described by judges as having a “peachy, toffee aroma that follows through into the initial taste” and a “long, lingering sweetish finale”, it triumphed over the other 65 entries submitted.

The beer has been consistently recognised, winning its class in the 2023 competition before coming fourth in the national Champion Bottled Beer of Britain (CBBOB) competition in 2024.

It was also a finalist in the East Anglia/East Central round of this year’s CBBOB, which was held at the Biggleswade Beer Festival on May 9.

Jason and Claire Harper from the brewery said: “We at Lynn Brewery are honoured that our Lynn Ferry Bitter has been recognised as overall winner of the Champion Bottled Conditioned Beer of Norfolk 2025, and also winner of the session bitter category.

“When we began brewing in 2020, we never anticipated such recognition at this level. We are grateful to our local West Norfolk CAMRA group for their support and encouragement throughout our journey.”

Ebb and Flow, brewed by Duration Brewing

Duration, meanwhile, is celebrating a double triumph after two of its beers were named the top can-conditioned beers in Norfolk for 2025.

Taking the top honour was Ebb and Flow, a 4.8% American stout, praised by judges for its “molasses and treacle aromas, leading into a mix of savoury roasty, tangy red-fruit sweetness”.

It is brewed in Duration’s restored 16th-century barn, located alongside the Nar Valley Way in West Acre.

Ebb and Flow also impressed last year, securing the runner-up position in the same competition.

Following closely in second place is the popular 5.5% IPA Turtles All The Way Down, also brewed by Duration and described as “a mix of tropical fruit and hop with a spicy kick”.

Alan Edwards, chair of the judging panel, said: “We are lucky to have so many notable, forward-looking brewers in Norfolk.

“Real ale in cans is another step forward in bringing quality beer to everyone and the two winning breweries are leading the way.

“We hope this competition, along with the number of brewers offering the beers, continues to expand.”