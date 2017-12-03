Search

Two wheels good in Southery for flying 999 service

Presenting the cheque is Spike Dewing (front right) to Christopher Donaldson (front centre) of the East Anglia Air Ambulance with cyclist Katie Taggart (centre front left) and event organiser David Fletcher (front left), surrounded by just some of the many participants who took part on 2 wheels on 27th August. Photo: SUBMITTED.
Residents in Southery have teamed together to donate more than £12,000 to the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) at the weekend following cycling activities in August.

The funds were raised by Phil’s Ride, which saw 83 motorcyclists and 85 cyclists take to the streets of West Norfolk, and Middle Aged Men in Lycra Tour of Norfolk (Mamilton) where six people cycled 190 miles in four days.

Pictured from front left, organiser David Fletcher, cyclist Katie Taggart, Christopher Donaldson of EAAA,and Spike Dewing, with some of the participants.

Photo: SUBMITTED.