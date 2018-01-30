Two years on the run - police say wanted man could be in Norfolk

Police are appealing for help to trace a man with links to Norfolk who has been wanted for two years.

Officers say Charles Adcock, 59, is wanted for breach of bail in connection with alleged sex offences.

Adcock, who is also known as Eddie, is believed to have links to the Norfolk and Wiltshire areas and is known to sleep rough.

He has been outstanding for two years and his appearance could be different.

Det Con Holly Beevis said: “Despite enquiries being carried out locally and nationally, Adcock remains at large.

“He is wanted in connection with serious offences and I would urge anyone with information concerning his whereabouts to contact police immediately.”

Adcock is aged 59 but also claims to be 61.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Adcock should call Norfolk Police immediately on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.