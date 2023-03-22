UFO or small meteor: What was behind mysterious red-coloured explosion on night of power cut in West Norfolk?
An eyewitness has described seeing a "red-coloured explosion" on the night of a power cut in the West Norfolk area.
Others took to social media to describe seeing a flash of light in the sky just before the power went off on Friday.
It has sparked much debate on social media as to where the explosion came from, with a local UFO Facebook group describing the events as “strange.”
It is thought that the power cut affected the Lynn area and stretched along the coastline heading into Hunstanton.
However, an eyewitness who lives in Ingoldisthorpe recalled seeing a mushroom or balloon-type shape in the sky with a “slightly raised top to it".
Another eyewitness then went on to explain that the lights in the village then flickered off and that there was a “weird feeling".
Further to these accounts, the West Norfolk, UK - UAP & UFO sightings Facebook page commented on the sighting and suggested it could have been a small meteor which caused the flash in the sky.
Andy Green Mann, who runs the UFO dedicated Facebook page, said: “The red flash which happened just before the power cut seems to have been seen mainly around the Dersingham and Snettisham area.”
He went on to say: “I have a report of flickering street lights in Hunny (Hunstanton) and a possible white flash around the same time.
“There are theories flying about on the Dersingham and Snettisham villages groups. From fighter jets afterburners to EMPs (electromagnetic pulse) and a possible meteor burning up over West Norfolk, which in my view is the most plausible explanation.”