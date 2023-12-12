A port group has secured a long-term contract to support future growth ambitions within the industry.

A spokesperson for Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s leading ports group, said it was proud to have secured a new long-term contract with the Landguard Point Group at its Port in Lynn.

Landguard Point Group is a leading UK timber importer, specialising in quality softwoods, and this new partnership strengthens the port’s position as one of the leading timber-handling ones in the UK.

James Hinkley, sales director and Ashley Brown, general manager at Landguard Point Group with members of the ABP team at the Port of Lynn

“Leveraging the port’s existing capabilities in supporting the timber trade this collaboration will help to support future growth ambitions within the industry,” the spokesperson added.

“ABP has demonstrated its commitment to strengthen the port’s capabilities in this industry, and for its customer, through having recently invested £3 million toward the development of 4.5 acres of hard standing and the implementation of a new Terminal Operating System (TOS) – CommTrac v4, which will improve their ability to run UK distribution and streamlining the process.”

Paul Ager, divisional port manager, said 2023 had been another busy year for timber at the Port of Lynn, having exceeded 180,000 cubic metres so far this year, and with June being the port’s busiest month on record for timber handling at ABP.

He said: “The team at the port of Lynn rehandle on average 2,500 cubic metres of timber onto customer transport each week to go directly to their customers.

“In whatever size and packaging forest products arrive at the port, we have the expertise and equipment to handle them efficiently.”

Ashley Brown, general manager at Landguard Point Group, said: “We’re pleased to have established a long-term partnership with the Port of Lynn, which has proven track-record as an efficient timber-distribution terminal.

“It is also the port’s strategic location and proximity to local markets, which enables us to provide cost-effective and timely delivery of the best possible service and products to our customers.”