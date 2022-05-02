Two women who live in the same road in the Woottons have met under extraordinary circumstances.

Both Barbara Divine and Wendy Ringwood decided to become hosts to Ukrainian families fleeing the war torn cities they lived in to live in West Norfolk with total strangers, and bringing them together as friends.

The women spoke to Lynn News reporter Jenny Beake about the process it has taken and the journeys the families have made to end up living in their homes.

Lynn News reporter Jenny Beake chats to hosts Barbara Divine, top left and Wendy Ringwood , top right, who are hosting Ukrainian families. (56379514)

Barbara set up Woottons Support Ukraine on Facebook and both she and Wendy have become hosts through the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

In another twist Wendy has made contact with a host whose family lived in the same road in Ukraine and the children are now at the same primary school, as they were in their home town, now hundreds of miles away from where they lived, devastated by the war against Russia.

Barbara said: "To me it came down simply to the fact I hoped if ever we were in this position someone would help us.

"My guests eventually arrived from Zaporizhzhya and we met them at Luton airport Sunday morning.

"I am hosting a mother who is in her 30s and her 12 year old boy.

"They had to leave behind their dad, grandparents and family dog.

Wendy said: "I am hosting a small family, a husband and wife in their 30s and their 10 year old.

"I have the space and time, really we are empty nesters, and a couple of spare rooms.

"My husband and I talked about this before the scheme took place and said really we need to open up our house.

"My grandparents helped German prisoners of war and befriended them and fed them.

"We got to know our family and chatted over messenger every night.

"We shared family photos and found we all liked to bake and we got to know each other.

"We've been in the kitchen making lasagne and we get on extremely well, they are no trouble at all and have brought their cat and dog too.

They left Odessa the first day of the war, pushed everything they could in to their car that they felt they needed and drove to Romania, followed by Germany and Hungary where they jumped in to different help from people wherever they could.

"I can't imagine how horrendous this journey must have been."

"They had a family business which is now gone and depending on the infrastructure when the war is over they will return to rebuild their lives.

"They have open minds but they wanted to be as far away from Russia as they could.

"They had a life in a beautiful city with ancient history and were living a peaceful and contented life.

"We have a large family anyway so at the moment we just have a few more.

"We matched with them as we had an immediate connection, back in Odessa their hobby was kite surfing and this stuck out in their profile as something I though would possibly work, particularly as we are near the coast."

Under the scheme there is a period of time that the families will be able to find employment, gain visas and national insurance and once the war is over return to the Ukraine.

Wendy said: "We want local employers to be open to families who are degree educated and to consider their skills and offer them employment.

Barbara said: "It has been a tough journey getting out of Ukraine.

"We got them over as quick as we could.

"We do what we've got to do."