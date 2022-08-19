An invitation for an event to support Ukrainian Independence Day is being extended to the local community.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, August 24, a day that would normally be marked by family celebration in Ukraine, the council has arranged for local Ukrainian families to enjoy two of this year’s blockbuster films, Minions and Jurassic World, at Lynn's Corn Exchange.

Both have been dubbed into Ukrainian. These will be followed by the event of reflection later in the evening at 9pm.

The Welcome Centre for Ukrainian guests at West Norfolk Council in March. Pictured Ludmila Prohoroua, Judith Berry, Valeria Makara-Howe, Rebekah Bensley-Mills and Julie Chaplin

On a day that will also coincidentally mark six months since the conflict began, at King’s Staithe Square there will be a gathering to demonstrate the continuing support of the people of the borough for the people of Ukraine.

To mark the occasion on both Tuesday and Wednesday, the Corn Exchange and Custom House will be lit in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Council leader Stuart Dark said: “We continue to stand firmly with the people of Ukraine against Putin’s illegal war and the humanitarian crisis this has created. We are holding a short event as a visible demonstration of this.

Stuart Dark, leader of West Norfolk council, at the Ukraine welcome centre

“We would love people to join us in showing our small community of refugees that we care.

“However, our support goes way beyond lighting up buildings and gathering together.

“For six months our officers, in partnership with the Hanseatic Union and Access Support for Migrants, have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to support people who have fled the war.

“Once we knew that we were likely to receive refugees in the borough we set up a welcome centre in just 10 days with appropriate funds and resources to support it.”

Terry Parish, leader of the Independent group of councillors, said: “The people of West Norfolk have surpassed themselves with their response to the Ukrainians’ need for help.”

Julie Chaplin, project lead for the Hanseatic Union, said: “We offer a range of practical support but sometimes the first thing people need is a person who listens and understands and we can give them that. I’m so grateful for the support from the council.”