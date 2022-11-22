Lynn's Christmas lights will be switched on by Ukrainian refugees who have come to the town this year.

West Norfolk Council has announced that refugees from the war-torn country, as well as their sponsors, will play a major role in the event this Sunday (November 27).

The families taking part are amongst around 200 people currently being supported in the borough under the Homes for Ukraine scheme after fleeing the conflict with Russia.

The Christmas lights switch-on will take place this Sunday

Children have been practising Ukrainian Christmas carols, which they will sing to the crowd as part of the afternoon’s entertainments.

This is part of a wider event to celebrate the switch-on of the Christmas lights, which starts at 2pm.

It will include a free lantern-making workshop for youngsters, after which they can carry their lantern in the ‘Light The Way To Christmas’ parade, and entertainment from the Miss Jones Trio and Bear Club.

Ukrainian refugees will switch on the lights this year

Cllr Stuart Dark MBE, leader of West Norfolk Council, said: "At Christmas the focus is rightly on peace, hope, family and children.

"Last year, coming out of the pandemic, we wanted to have an inspirational young person to turn on our Christmas lights as a representative of the spirit and fortitude shown by the children of West Norfolk who people could rally round, and we did just this with the wonderful Daisy.

"This year we have all been touched by the terrible, unjustifiable and unlawful war in Ukraine, from those who have lost loved ones and all they own, or had to flee the conflict, to the global effect on food and energy bills that we are all now experiencing.

"These are difficult times for many and we are doing all we can to support those affected.

"I am delighted that some of the many Ukrainian families who’ve arrived here and their kind hosts, who represent our local community at its best, have agreed to turn on the Christmas lights as symbols of the love, welcome and community spirit of us all."

Free family activities and on-stage entertainment will kick off the day in Tuesday Market Place start at 2pm, with the lantern parade starting from there at 4:45pm.

It will make its way along High Street, around the Vancouver Quarter and then up Norfolk Street back to High Street, before finishing back at the Tuesday Market Place ready for the switch-on at 5pm.

Christmas songs and games will be played in between live music being performed on stage.