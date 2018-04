Members of the Third Ages Ukulele Group in Watton have donated £230 to Swaffham’s Stroke Support Group.

A member said: “Brian Salmon was a member of the ukulele group before he had a stroke. All future fundraising will continue to be donated to the new Swaffham Stoke Support Group.”

Pictured above, volunteer and community officer Lorna Gough with Barbara Spiegler, Brian Salmons, Carol Salmons, Maureen Edwards and Janet Wescombe.

Picture: SUBMITTED.