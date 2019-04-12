‘Unbelievable’ support for paralysed Heacham man Sean Garrett

A Heacham man who became paralysed from the waist down after an accident at work has said he has received “unbelievable” support.

Hundreds of people have been rallying around to help Sean Garrett, 52, who had worked as an electrical contractor in West Norfolk for 28 years and who was on a job in Pentney in October last year when the accident happened, injuring his spinal cord.

Six months on, and a charity football match has been organised this Sunday to raise funds for Mr Garrett, who is company director of Lighthouse Contract Ltd based in Hunstanton, to allow him to purchase a new lightweight wheelchair which his family say will “really help him”.

Sean Garrett in hospital with grandson Oliver Garrett. Picture: SUBMITTED. (8445222)

Mr Garrett said: “I have had assistance offered to me by in excess of 450 people, to help me and my family while I was in hospital for four and a half months, and after to the present day and going forward.”

He added: “It’s absolutely unbelievable, I’m not the type of person to ask for money, but it’s very touching.”

His current wheelchair weighs about 32lbs, compared to the lightweight one which weighs around 20lbs less.

Having used a lightweight wheelchair while at spinal rehab sessions in Sheffield, Mr Garrett said owning one would make his life a lot easier, as he would be able to lift it.

This wish led his two daughters, Chelsea and Danielle, to create a JustGiving page to raise the £4,500 needed to purchase such a wheelchair.

So far, they have gathered just over £3,000 towards this goal, which will be boosted by the charity football match between Hunstanton and Wells on Sunday, at Wells football ground.

Mr Garrett said he has previously worked with James Durnham, who has organised the fundraising event, which kicks off at 1pm.

A raffle, a buffet and refreshments will also be part of the fundraiser.

Mr Garrett said: “I feel that this football match will be a lovely way to say thank you to all those guys, and those who I don’t know, who have gone out of their way to help me.”

Mr Garrett, who has previously fitted out the West Norfolk Islamic Association Centre on London Road, said the borough’s Muslim community has supported his fundraising, too.

He added: “I want to say a massive thank you, especially to the Muslim community in King’s Lynn.”

Now reliant on a wheelchair to get around, Mr Garrett said he intends to “live his life to the absolute maximum”.

“My whole focus is, I don’t personally care whether I walk again, but I will live life,” he said.

“My family was told there was a 10 per cent chance of me living in the first few weeks after the accident, but at the end of the day I will live my life to the absolute maximum – no different to what I did before, that’s the only way to do it.”

To support the online fundraising appeal, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/chelseadanielle-garrett.