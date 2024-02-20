Uncertainty remains about the future of Lynn’s Body Shop after it was announced this afternoon that almost half the chain’s stores are expected to close.

It was made public last week that the beauty store had gone into administration, putting thousands of jobs across the country at risk.

Seven stores have closed with immediate effect. However, the future of its 191 other stores remain uncertain.

Lynn's Body Shop on High Street

This includes Lynn’s High Street store – which will continue to trade as normal until an announcement is made.

The cuts would "help re-energise" the brand, the administrators said.

The stores immediately affected include four in London, where rents and other overheads are highest. Others closing on Tuesday are in Nuneaton, Ashford and Bristol.