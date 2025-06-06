It’s a rite of passage to finally earn your driver’s licence - but is it becoming harder for learners to get behind the wheel?

The most recent data from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) revealed that from April to September 2024, Lynn’s test centre on Rollesby Road had a practical test pass rate of 45.9% - lower than the national average of 48.9%.

When we look back at statistics from the same period in previous years, the centre’s pass rates took a hit after 2022.

Lynn's driving test centre on Rollesby Road. Picture: Google Maps

So why is this?

One of the reasons could be that driving students are struggling to get more experience in a car.

The DVSA’s Ready to Pass campaign, which aims to improve rates and reduce test waiting times, recommends that learners get 45 hours with an instructor and 22 hours of private practice before going in for their exam.

However, with some providers in West Norfolk charging as much as £45 per hour, many are desperate to pass in as few lessons as possible to avoid running their pockets dry.

For Daniel Denny, an 18-year-old from Fakenham, a two-hour session sets him back £80.

“It’s really expensive and I’ve got to pick up more shifts at work to try and pay for them,” he says.

He currently works at a chip shop in Wells, and studies full-time at college. He says he feels “under pressure”.

18-year-old Daniel Denny from Fakenham

“I use public transport, or my mates give me lifts. I feel like I rely on them too much, and I haven’t got the freedom to use a car,” he adds.

But even if money is no object, getting the hours in with an instructor is not as simple as it sounds, as waiting lists are long and availability is scarce.

Caroline Simpson, from Caroline’s Driving School on London Road, in Lynn, says that the more flexible people can be, the better.

Caroline's Driving School on London Road, in Lynn Picture: Google Maps

“People can’t help if they’re at college or work - they’ve got to try and fit it around that,” she says.

“The people who can only do weekends have to wait for longer.”

She says that those who are able to get in some private practice feel more confident.

“They’re getting in the car nearly every day if they have got a private car, whereas with us they’re probably getting in once, maybe twice, a week,” Ms Simpson says.

She adds that often it is harder for students to get back into the swing of driving if they have larger gaps between practices.

But although it is cheaper than driving lessons, private practice comes with its own set of costs.

RAC, for instance, offers a variety of insurance plans for learners, starting at £20 a day and moving up into the hundreds for long-term cover.

On top of this, some may need to buy a car if they are unable to learn using somebody else’s - not to mention the greater financial burden placed on them due to fluctuations in fuel prices.

WHAT ELSE COULD BE MAKING PASS RATES FALL?

The DVSA says that a rise in driving test waiting times began to spike in 2020, after lockdown saw many of them put on hold.

As a result, when examinations were able to resume, learners lost confidence in the availability and started trying to counteract it.

Some began booking tests as soon as a slot became free, meaning they were taking tests a lot earlier than they should have. Many of them failed.

At Lynn’s test centre, the average wait time as of last month was 24 weeks - again longer than the 22.5-week national average.

23-year-old Elizabeth Hobbs, from Fakenham, was one of the young people who had to stop learning due to lockdown restrictions.

23-year-old Elizabeth Hobbs from Fakenham

She returned to taking lessons last year, something which she says was “definitely a process”.

“The prices have increased. I was paying £57 for two hours, but now it has jumped to £80,” she says.

“Getting a test itself has been difficult because there are hardly any, and they have been backlogged for a long time.

“Cancellations go instantly, so I have to be checking the booking systems 24/7.

“I work full-time, doing at most 50 hours a week, sometimes 12-hour shifts, so constantly checking apps for cancellations just isn’t possible.

“Not being able to drive or get a test booked for months has also affected my job because I have to constantly rely on lifts to get anywhere, especially to and from work.”

IS THERE ANY HOPE FOR LEARNERS IN TERMS OF TEST AVAILABILITY?

The Government’s Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander says: “We’re acting fast to get Britain’s drivers moving.”

She announced in April that she has instructed the DVSA to intensify its efforts to reduce waiting times and improve access to driving tests.

It means that those who are in other roles, but are qualified to hold exams, will be asked to return and provide practical driving tests.

Additionally, the number of people training new driving examiners will be doubled.

An investigation into the potential abuse of booking systems is also set to be accelerated, and there will be overtime pay incentives for those giving tests.

“We inherited an enormous backlog of learners ready to ditch their L-plates, but being forced to endure record waiting times for their tests,” Ms Alexander said.

“We simply cannot deliver on our Plan for Change if thousands remain held back, with their aspirations on pause.

“I am instructing DVSA to take further action immediately to reduce waiting times, which will see thousands of additional tests made available every month.”

A spokesperson for the agency said that it has been “working tirelessly to bring down the driving test waiting times” and that it is “making good progress” with the new plans.

HOW CAN LEARNERS UP THEIR CHANCES OF PASSING THEIR TEST?

There are 27 different skills that drivers are judged on, ranging from basic legal responsibilities to parking and use of a sat-nav.

Each year, the DVSA releases a list of the top ten reasons why driving students are unsuccessful.

The top ten reasons:

1. Observation at junctions

2. Using their mirrors when changing direction

3. Moving off safely

4. Turning right at junctions

5. Responding to traffic lights

6. Steering

7. Responding to signs

8. Responding to road markings

9. The positioning of the car when driving

10. Use of speed

The authority suggests that candidates use these examples with their driving instructor and supervising driver to help identify any areas where they still need to develop their knowledge, skills and understanding.

WHAT ABOUT AFTER THE LEARNER HAS PASSED?

Passing a test is not the end of the road in terms of challenges faced.

New drivers, especially those under the age of 21, are typically slapped with huge insurance bills for their first year or so.

A spokesperson for the Association of British Insurers (ABI), which represents the country’s insurance and long-term savings industry, said: “Insurance is based on risk, and our data shows that the average cost and frequency of claims are higher for younger drivers, which can impact premiums.

“Insurers use a number of different rating factors when setting the price for motor insurance, including the type of vehicle, where it’s kept and the driver.

“There is a heavy evidence base suggesting that younger and less experienced drivers carry a higher risk.

“This will be compounded if they are seeking to get insurance for a high-performance vehicle.”

The association also pointed out that the RAC Foundation found drivers aged 17-24 make up 7% of licence holders, yet are involved in nearly 24% of fatal and serious crashes.

According to Brake, a road safety charity, one in five drivers crash within a year of passing their test.

SO HOW CAN THE COSTS BE CUT?

When it comes to slashing insurance prices, the ABI has set out eight tips for new drivers.

• Pick a smaller engine size.

• Check comparison sites.

• Drive safely to get a no claims discount to keep future costs down.

• Set a higher excess.

• Consider telematics or a black box, which cuts the cost by monitoring how the car is driven.

• Keep the car safe by keeping it in a secure place to deter thieves.

• Steer clear of modifications that aren’t safety-related.

• Never lie, as it can be considered insurance fraud.

Guidance and information on a variety of topics for learners can be found on the DVSA website here.