Unemployment rise in West Norfolk, new figures reveal
Unemployment benefit claims in West Norfolk have risen by three per cent over the past year, according to new figures.
Data published this week suggests there were dozens more claimants in the borough during the three months to November than in the same period the previous year.
But the figures also suggest that the number of claims has more than halved over the last five years.
Amid the continuing roll-out of the Government’s controversial benefit reforms, the measurement of unemployment claims which is now preferred by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) includes claims for both Universal Credit, where the recipient is subject to “intensive” work searching requirements, and the old Jobseekers’ Allowance.
Under that system, a total of 1,803 people were recorded to be out of work and claiming benefits in West Norfolk in November, up 60 on the same point in 2017.
Claims made by people aged between 18 and 24 were shown to be rising even faster, by five per cent or 15 cases to 303, over the same period.
But modelling assessments released by the DWP suggest that, if the same criteria were applied, the borough’s claim rates would have fallen by more than 50 per cent overall since 2013 and 65 per cent among 18 to 24-year-olds.
The data also shows the rate of increase in West Norfolk is slower than that for the East of England region as a whole.
The DWP says that more than 50 vacant jobs are currently available at Lynn’s job centre.
Most of the vacancies are at the Iceland store, though companies including Mars and Bespak are also seeking new staff.
The DWP also lists the long-awaited new H&M store, which is being built on the former Beales site in Lynn town centre, among developments if it opens as it is planned to do in the spring.
