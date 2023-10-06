Home   News   Article

Unexploded device found at King’s Lynn Port, say Norfolk Police

By Kris Johnston
Published: 17:01, 06 October 2023

A disposal team is en-route to a town port after an unexploded bomb was discovered.

Norfolk Police received reports of an unexploded ordinance device at Lynn Port at 1.28pm this afternoon, and a cordon has been put in place as a precaution.

One source told the Lynn News that nearby buildings have been evacuated and that a large police presence had arrived.

The unexploded device has been reported at Lynn Port
The police’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal team are expected to arrive at the scene shortly.

