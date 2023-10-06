Unexploded device found at King’s Lynn Port, say Norfolk Police
Published: 17:01, 06 October 2023
A disposal team is en-route to a town port after an unexploded bomb was discovered.
Norfolk Police received reports of an unexploded ordinance device at Lynn Port at 1.28pm this afternoon, and a cordon has been put in place as a precaution.
One source told the Lynn News that nearby buildings have been evacuated and that a large police presence had arrived.
The police’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal team are expected to arrive at the scene shortly.