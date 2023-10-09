An unexploded bomb was safely disposed of after being found at a town port last week.

Norfolk Police received reports of the ordinance device at 1.28pm on Friday, which was discovered at Lynn Port.

A cordon was put in place as a precaution, while a large response from emergency services was reported.

An Explosive Ordinance Disposal team arrived at the scene at 5.53pm, and the device was safely disposed of at around 7.30pm.