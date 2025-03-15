College students have planted trees and cleaned up around the community as part of joining forces with the council.

Level One Public Protective Services students from the College of West Anglia in Lynn have teamed up with West Norfolk Council to take part in a community litter pick and tree planting initiative, strengthening an 18-month partnership dedicated to environmental improvement.

As part of their commitment to social engagement and learning, students planted five new trees and helped clean up around the area.

This marks the second group from CWA to take part, with the initiative set to continue annually, ensuring each new cohort of students contributes to the community and takes ownership of their efforts.

Caine Fenn, a student at the college, said: “I chose a public protective services course to get closer to a career in the Army.

“Being able to work with the local council with tree planting and litter picking enables us to protect and look after the environment around us.”

Another student, Brenley Ashby, added: “I started the course last September because I want to join the British Transport Police.

“Taking part in this litter pick not only helps me gain work experience but also enables me to gain life skills and a sense of pride in my local environment.”

The partnership between CWA and the council offers students hands-on experience in teamwork, leadership, and social responsibility – key qualities for those pursuing careers in public protective services.

Through these activities, students gain valuable insight into what civic duty looks like day to day while making a meaningful impact on their surroundings.

Edward Johnson, operational arboricultural officer, said: “The college has been involved in our green programme for two years, as a part of which the students have been learning to problem solve and work safely by litter picking, tree pruning, mulching and finally today tree planting.

“The aim is to encourage them to take care of the environment and to share their knowledge with their peers, they may even decide to work in the environmental industry.

“The council is very pleased to support the programme.”

