A Lynn-based charity which helps babies and toddlers who have physical difficulties and delayed movement has received a boost from a trade union after recent fundraising.

Little Discoverers, which is based on St Michael’s Road, received £200 from the General Municipal Boilermakers Trade Union.

The group fundraised with a stall at the Burston Strike School Rally – an event that takes place each year to commemorate the “longest strike in history”.

Members of the union met with staff, parents and children from Little Discoverers in Lynn

Branch Secretary for the East Dereham General Municipal Boilermakers Trade Union Jan Smith visited Little Discoverers to hand over its donation.

She was joined by her fellow members Heather Hamblin and Harry Clarke.

Jan said: “We had the pleasure of interacting with the children in some of their games as well as chatting with them.

“One little girl's mum told me of her daughter's disability and how she has progressed since attending Little Discoverers, doing things now that was predicted she wouldn't be able to do.”

She added: “Kat Hunt and the team were delighted to receive the donations and sincerely thanked us for considering them.

“I would urge any other organisations to consider this worthy course.

“On behalf of Harry, Heather and myself we wish Little Discoverers continued success in the good work they do for these delightful children who are benefitting from this valuable charity.”