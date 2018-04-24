Union slams CITB reform plans

Reforms to the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), including moving its headquarters out of West Norfolk, are confused and have not been properly consulted on, union leaders have claimed.

Last week, the organisation reaffirmed its intention to leave its current home at Bircham Newton by early 2020 and cut hundreds of jobs.

But Unite union officials say CITB bosses have admitted there is no industry demand for it to end its training provision.

They also claim bosses told them there had been no formal consultation on the plans during recent talks

Regional co-ordinating officer Mark Robinson said: “Confusion currently reigns at the CITB. The organisation has a grand plan where it wants to get to but no idea how it is going to get there.

“The confusion, chaos and lack of communication is deeply disturbing and unsettling for our members, many of whom face losing their jobs, or having to uproot their lives in order to move to the Peterborough area.

“The CITB needs to urgently get its house in order so that its loyal staff at least have a clear idea of what their fate will be.”

The latest business plan for the CITB envisages the opening of a new head office in January 2020.

The board also says that its current workforce of more than 1,300 nationally, will be reduced to under 600 by 2021.

On the publication of the plan document, its chief executive, Sarah Beale, said: “CITB has listened, and we have now taken action. This Business Plan sets out our ambitions for the next three years.”

But Unite fears the specialist training the CITB currently provides will be lost, leading to a fall in standards, if the plans go ahead.

Jerry Swain, the union’s national construction officer, said: “The training is so specialist and complex it is highly unlikely that any private provider will be able or willing to take it on.

“Even if someone does it is likely to be at a cost that will make it extremely prohibitive for any worker to access this training.”