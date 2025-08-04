Music lovers enjoyed four nights of entertainment when a school hosted a community music festival.

The popular annual event at Lynn’s Springwood High School was taking place for the fourth time, and saw performers from the West Norfolk Academies Trust’s 11 member schools take to the outdoor stage alongside a host of other music groups from across the region.

“Suffice to say we had a real mix of younger WNAT ensembles, alongside more experienced ensembles and professional musicians,” Robin Norman, director of music at WNAT and organiser of the event, said.

Engaging the crowd! Picture: WNAT/Ian Burt

“There was a real mix of different styles and ages, with performers from all schools across the WNAT family, along with other community ensembles.

“There was, without doubt, something for everyone, with a wonderful range of instrumental and vocal ensembles.”

Besides Springwood, the participating high schools included Marshland, St Clement’s and Smithdon in Hunstanton, while primaries taking part were Clenchwarton, Gaywood, Heacham Infant, Heacham Junior, Snettisham, Walpole Cross Keys, and West Lynn.

Singing their hearts out. Picture: WNAT/Ian Burt

“Across the four nights, there were in excess of 500 performers from across all year groups from Reception through to Year 13,” Mr Norman added.

“These were spread across all the schools in the West Norfolk Academies Trust and beyond.

“Students from all WNAT schools were involved. However, we were also joined by community music groups including the West Norfolk Music Centre, West Norfolk Winds, and others - a real showcase of all the different types of music from across West Norfolk.”

Among the performers were musicians from the trust’s musical instrumental tuition initiative programme, including a string ensemble, a wind band, and individual piano and percussion students.

Fully focused. Picture: WNAT/Ian Burt

More than 900 people attended the festival, which culminated in a ‘choral spectacular’, featuring choirs from all the trust’s schools, along with special guest St Martha’s – a total of around 250 students, aged five to 18.

“The students of all ages coming together is a unique experience,” Mr Norman said.

“There is an overarching sense of camaraderie, and, whatever the age, the students joke, and laugh, and just enjoy making music together.

Action from the primary instrumental showcase. Picture: WNAT/Ian Burt

“There was a wide range of pieces on offer, from musical theatre to classic pop to rock. However, the highlight had to be the grand finale when all the children joined together to perform ‘This is Me’ from The Greatest Showman.

“For the young people in our schools, this now-annual event is important in so many ways. The professional-level stage is just one aspect of this, as all performers have the joy of performing in front of appreciative audiences on equipment of such a high level.

“However, this is just the tip of the iceberg, as you cannot measure the good a series of events like this does on inspiring future musicians, who, in some cases, will be hearing advanced performances for the first time.

“This gives them the opportunity to perform and work with a whole range of musicians. This is something you cannot really measure as both an inspirational and aspirational tool.”

