A new family-run fitness venture has opened its doors in Lynn, bringing the town its first dedicated Reformer Pilates studio.

Folláine Studio officially launched at the end of last month, offering a modern and inclusive space for health, fitness and recovery at the Hardwick retail park.

The studio specialises in small-group Reformer Pilates classes, alongside personal training sessions and injury recovery services.

Business owners Tom and Emily Bunting

Founded by husband-and-wife team Tom and Emily Bunting, the business was born out of a desire to plug a gap in the town’s wellbeing provision.

“My wife and I decided to start Folláine as we realised that there was a shortage of this service in the Lynn area in terms of group classes,” Tom said.

Tom, who has almost a decade of experience in sport and the wellbeing sector, is head of medical at King's Lynn Town FC.

Some of the equipment at the Folláine Studio in King's Lynn

Helping them in the studio is Eva Rawson, who is also part of the Linnets' medical team at the Docherty Walks Stadium.

“I’ve seen first-hand the benefits, both physically and mentally, that Reformer Pilates can provide, and wanted to bring that to the town," Tom said.

Using a specialist machine with adjustable springs, participants work through precise, controlled movements that both challenge and support the body.

The result is improved core strength, better posture, greater flexibility, and enhanced overall well-being.

The Folláine Studio in Lynn

Unlike traditional mat Pilates, the reformer provides resistance and assistance, making it suitable for all fitness levels, from beginners to elite athletes.

The couple’s vision combines fitness and recovery under one roof.

Alongside Pilates, Folláine houses Recover Right, its sister company focusing on injury management and recovery, as well as a private pod for one-to-one personal training sessions.

Folláine Studio in Lynn

“Reformer Pilates focuses on control of movement, which leads to increased strength and flexibility, but also means that you move better and therefore feel better,” Tom added.

“This puts us in a unique position to provide a holistic approach to wellbeing for everyone - from elite athletes to people just starting their fitness journey.”

Emily, a teacher at Springwood High School, was inspired by her own positive experience with Pilates after the birth of the couple’s son, Eddie.

Her recovery journey, combined with her husband’s professional background, cemented their decision to launch the studio.

Classes are limited to six participants to ensure high-quality coaching while remaining affordable compared to private sessions.

The business operates on a pay-as-you-go basis with no membership requirement.

“For anyone unsure about getting involved, drop us an email and we would be happy to answer any questions,” Tom added.

“We are inclusive to all abilities and our studio provides a safe place to aid movement, strength and recovery.”