A charity football event took place in Lynn yesterday to support a mental health charity set up in memory of a popular town man.

The 12-team tournament at Lynnsport was organised by the town's Man v Fat group to support of the 8:56 Foundation.

The charity was formed in memory of Lee Calton, in whose honour a minute's silence was observed before play began.

Man v Fat is football with a difference whereby weight loss progress directly impacts a football team’s performance, and together with teammates, it works to score goals both on and off the pitch.

The club has been going since October last year and so far as a league they have lost just over 523 kilos which is equal to 82 stone.

The club supports men with their physical and mental health and they wanted to work with a local charity who deal with mental health issues.

The 8:56 Foundation fitted this brief in raising awareness and encouraging people to speak, plus raising awareness for mental health and the benefits of physical exercise.

Man v Fat decided to run the 12 team tournament to raise some money and awareness for the charity.

They also submitted two teams to take part in the tournament.

They invited spectators to come and support the teams, grab some snacks and drinks, and to buy merchandise available.

