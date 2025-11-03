West Norfolk contractors and suppliers are invited to attend a free Meet the Buyer event being staged next month.

Hosted by West Norfolk Council, the event will be held at Lynn Town Hall on Thursday, December 4, highlighting several “once-in-a -generation” investment projects across West Norfolk and East Anglia, offering local businesses a “unique opportunity” to get involved.

Presentations will feature major developments including the construction of the new Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn and the nationally significant Sizewell C energy project.

Some of those who attended last year's Meet the Buyer event

A council spokesperson said: “These landmark initiatives represent unprecedented opportunities for local suppliers to engage with large-scale procurement and infrastructure contracts. Additional projects include the West Winch Access Road and the restoration of St George’s Guildhall.”

The event will give businesses an insight into how to access contracts and supply chain opportunities, understand project timelines and early-stage engagement processes, and connect directly with buyers and decision-makers involved in these transformative schemes, the council has said.

In addition to the presentations, attendees can book one-to-one meetings with representatives from the QEH new build team, Sizewell C, the contractor for the West Winch Access Road, St George’s Guildhall, and the borough council’s procurement team. The sessions offer a valuable opportunity to discuss specific requirements and position your business for future tenders, the council said.

Cllr Simon Ring. Picture: West Norfolk Council

Throughout the day, support organisations including New Anglia Growth Hub, the College of West Anglia, Norfolk Chamber of Commerce, and the Federation of Small Businesses will be on hand to offer guidance on business development, training, and growth opportunities.

Councillor Simon Ring, cabinet member for business and deputy council leader, said: “This event is about connecting local expertise with large-scale investment.

“We are keen to ensure that this regeneration has a positive impact on the local economy and where possible, opportunities to be part of principal contractors’ supply chains are promoted. We want to ensure that businesses in our region are informed, prepared, and ready to benefit from the opportunities ahead.”

Councillor Chris Morley, cabinet member for finance added: “This event offers a great opportunity for local suppliers to find out about the significant projects that are being delivered in West Norfolk, and the potential for them to get on board.

Lynn's Guildhall.

“Our team will be on hand to talk about the procurement process, alongside the principal contractors from some of our key projects who will be able to detail next steps and plans for the coming months and years.

“We know that there is a high level of interest in the transformational development that is gathering pace, and we look forward to updating local contractors and suppliers who wish to find out more at the event.”

The event takes place from 9am to 3pm. Places can be booked through Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.co.uk